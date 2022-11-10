JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) police announced the man who allegedly assaulted and carjacked an employee Tuesday evening was arrested.

They said Fredrick White was arrested by Capital Police, with support from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), on Wednesday, November 10 around 2:30 p.m.

According to UMMC Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Jonathan Wilson, White was wearing an MDOC ankle monitor, which allowed law enforcement to locate him and make the arrest.

White will be transferred to the Hinds County Detention Center after UMMC police conclude their investigation.

“I appreciate the work of the UMMC Department of Police and Public Safety, Capitol Police, MDOC, Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Mississippi Analysis and Information Center for quickly identifying, locating and arresting the suspect. Our top priority is to foster an environment of safety and security on and around our campus and facilities, but when an incident occurs despite all safety measures in place, it is reassuring that through the diligent work of our police department and supporting agencies, criminals will be found and brought to justice,” said Dr. Wilson.