ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping, beating and raping a woman in Adams County.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said deputies were dispatched to Merit Health on Wednesday, November 22 after receiving a call about a rape victim. The victim had been reported missing to the Natchez Police Department earlier the same day.

According to the victim, she was at work when her ex-boyfriend, Gregory Hunt, of Meadville, showed up at the location.

Patten said Hunt dragged the victim into his vehicle and drove out to a gravel road off of Highway 84 in Adams County. The sheriff said Hunt then beat and raped the victim.

According to Patten, Hunt then tossed the woman out of his vehicle under the Natchez Trace bridge overpass on Highway 84. She was able to walk to a nearby gas station and called for a ride to the hospital.

The sheriff said the victim had fractured bones in her face, as well as scratches and bruises on her face, hands and other parts of her body.

Hunt later turned himself in to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and was transported back to Adams County. Patten said Hunt faces aggravated domestic violence and sexual battery charges.