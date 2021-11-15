Man arrested for break-in at deer camp in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a deer camp on Monday, November 8.

Deputies said they responded to the break-in around 5:30 p.m. near Bar Moore Road. When they arrived, they said Barnard Woods was spotted leaving the property.

Investigators said Woods was found with a rifle, coins and other items. He has been charged with burglary and breaking and entering of a dwelling or inner door of a dwelling.

His bond was set at $50,000 during his initial appearance on Wednesday, November 10. His case has been turned over to the Grand Jury.