VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested following a break in and a robbery in Vicksburg on Saturday, February 19.

The Vicksburg Post reported Michel’s Record Shop on Washington Street was robbed and Divine Donuts on Clay Street was broken into.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the robber assaulted the Michel’s Record Shop and an employee. The man also took money from the store.

According to the newspaper, police arrested the man around 8:00 p.m. following reports of a suspicious person.

The cases remain under investigation.