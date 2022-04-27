NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a man in connection to a burglary. The incident happened at Greystone Place Apartments just before 6:30 p.m. on April 25.

Officers said they found the suspects in the apartment and took them to the police department for questioning. The suspect ages were 19, 15, and 14 years of age.

Police said they later determined that the two teenagers were catching a ride back to school when 19-year-old Lawarren Browder drove to the apartment. They said Browder lead the teens to believe he was retrieving some of his belongings. Police arrived and found them inside the apartment.

Browder charged with burglary of a residence and received a $10,000 bond. The two teens were released with no charges.