PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a McComb home.

Deputies responded to Pine Tree Lane on May 1. When deputies arrived, the homeowners said someone had entered their house and took items. Investigators also learned that a neighbor has been seen behind the home that day.

Deputies identified the neighbor as Malik Jones. According to investigators, all of the stolen items were found in a shed behind Jones’ home. Deputies also found property that had been taken in a auto burglary that was reported on April 12.

Jones was charged with burglary of a dwelling, burglary of an automobile and possession of stolen property. He was booked into the Pike County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.