JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested after a business burglary on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to Jasco Convenience Store at 1038 Woodrow Wilson Avenue regarding a business alarm. Once authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect, Anthony Bailey, was arrested.

Bailey was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for cuts he sustained at convenience store. He was later taken to the Jackson Police Department.