PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested on Friday and charged with burglary and stolen property in Pike County.

Landon E. Thomas is currently being held in the Pike County Jail. Deputies said surveillance showed footage of Thomas leaving a shed located on Woodcreek Lane in Magnolia with several items.

The stolen items consisted of a Craftsman air compressor, a Kawasaki KL250 motorcycle, and a Chicago table saw.

Thomas was spotted by deputies with the air compressor. They said he led them to two separate locations where the motorcycle and table saw were located before his arrest.