UPDATE:

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators said Glenn Loyd, Jr., was arrested on Thursday, February 10.

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are searching for a man wanted for a business burglary.

Investigators are searching for Glenn Loyd, Jr.

If you have any information on the whereabouts Loyd, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011.