JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to a homicide that happened in January 2023.

Police said Christopher Johnson was arrested on Tuesday, March 28 in connection to the incident. The homicide happened in the 3100 block of Charleston Drive on January 11.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.