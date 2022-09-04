WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man faces child endangerment and felony eluding charges after a chase with Warren County deputies on Friday, September 2.

Vicksburg Daily News reported deputies tried to pull over Terry Porter, of Yazoo County, for failure to yield to a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, he drove away at a high rate of speed.

Sheriff Martin Pace said they weren’t aware that he had a toddler inside the car. He continued that instead of chasing Porter as a high rate of speed, he worked with deputies to track his location and eventually arrest him.

According to the newspaper, Porter’s bond was set at $10,000 by Judge James Jefferson in Warren County Justice Court.