VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a 68-year-old man who they said was in possession of cocaine.

Carl Williams was arrested Tuesday, June 28 during a traffic stop on Mission 66 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police said Williams was found to be in possession of .56 grams of cocaine. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and is currently being held without bond.

He will make his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Thursday, June 30, 2022.