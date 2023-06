JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to a homicide on West County Line Road.

Captain Abraham Thompson said the crime happened on Saturday, June 24. Police arrested Carleton Haynes, 57, in connection to the homicide.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with any additional information in connection to the case can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).