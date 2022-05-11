KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV)- On Tuesday, May 10, a man was arrested in connection to a credit card fraud in Kosciusko.

Employees at a local business contacted Kosciusko police about the fraud. They said they suspected that Justin Thornton had used two different credit cards owned by the business.

The business reported that Thornton had used the cards an estimated three times a day from January until May to purchase a $62,004.42 in diesel fuel.

Thornton was booked into the Leake County Jail and given a $10,000 bond.