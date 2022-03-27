UPDATE:

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies announced on March 29 that James Conway was arrested.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies are searching for a man wanted for aggravated domestic violence and violation of a protection order.

Deputies said a warrant has been issued for James Conway. They advise neighbors to consider Conway armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Conway can call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-437-5161.