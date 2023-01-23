KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18.

The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m.

Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an ambulance, while the victim was airlifted to a hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting started due to a family dispute that happened earlier in the day.

Trishun Malone was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon by a felon. He is currently being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility on a $300,000 bond.