PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man for a drive-by shooting that happened on Wednesday, February 22.

Deputies said they were dispatched to a shots fired call in the Pricedale community. Once they arrived, deputies stated they made contact with a victim, and the victim said he was shot while driving down the road by a man named Corey Smith.

According to investigators, they searched the area for Smith, but they were unable to find him. After a short period of time, deputies said they returned to the Pricedale community where the victim and Smith were in another altercation.

Investigators said Smith ran away when deputies arrived, but he was arrested after a chase. They said they recovered a pistol.

Smith was charged with attempted murder and possession of a stolen firearm. Investigators said he had warrants for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, simple assault domestic and probation violation.