Man arrested for DUI and possession of firearm in JPD headquarters

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- Jackson Police arrested and charged 61 year old, Willie Gail, with discharging a firearm in the city, possession of a firearm where prohibited, DUI and with possession of an open container.

According to authorities, after getting into a dispute with a male passenger, Gail exited his vehicle and discharged his firearm in front of Police Headquarters on Pascagoula Street.

Gail then entered the headquarters with the firearm which was later confiscated after he was confronted.

The firearm was not discharged inside and no injuries were reported during the incident.

