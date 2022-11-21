YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An arrest was made in connection to the fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, November 20 in Yazoo County.

Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann said 25-year-old Johnny Lee House, of Camden, was arrested on Monday, November 21. House was charged with murder in connection to the death of Christopher Turnage, of Yazoo County.

House’s initial appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said the shooting happened around 12:41 a.m. during a bonfire at Wells Place Farm. He said the shooting happened over a dice game.

Turnage died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Six other people were injured during the shooting.

According to Gann, more arrests are expected to follow in the next few days.