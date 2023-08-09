JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting on Nashville Street.

Captain Abraham Thompson said Troylanden Harris, 28, was arrested on Thursday, August 3 for murder, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on August 3. When officers were on their way to the call, Officer Sam Brown said they were flagged down by an individual who informed them about a body in a yard on Nashville Street.

Neighbors told police they heard three to four gunshots in the area.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting can contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).