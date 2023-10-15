JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday, October 14.

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday, October 14. (Courtesy: JPD)

Officer Sam Brown said 53-year-old Darrell Stewart was charged with the murder of Christopher Goolsby.

The shooting happened on O’Ferrell Avenue near West Capitol Street around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. Goolsby died at the scene after being shot multiple times.

Anyone with any additional information about the shooting can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers or 601-355-TIPS (8477).