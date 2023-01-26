MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Madison County.

Jakeviyon Hunter, 21, was booked into the Madison County Detention Center on January 25, 2023. He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Madison County deputies said the shooting happened on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park on January 21, 2023. Jaquarius Ross, 21, was identified as the victim. He died at the scene.

No bond has been set for Hunter at this time.