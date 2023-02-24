JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Taylor Street in Jackson on Wednesday, February 15.

On Wednesday, February 15, police responded to a disturbance on Taylor Street and found a man dead inside a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Joseph Reddix.

Kenneth Gross, 35, was arrested in connection to this shooting earlier this week.

According to police, Lamarkus Moore remains at large and is also wanted for the murder of Reddix.

Kenneth Gross (Courtesy: MS Dept. of Public Safety)

Lamarkus Moore (Courtesy: MS Dept. of Public Safety)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moore can contact Capitol police at 601-359-3125.