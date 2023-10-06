JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for firing shots at the FBI office in Jackson.

The incident happened on Thursday, October 5. Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said officers responded to the location twice before locating the suspect.

The man was arrested without incident. Wade called the incident “very disturbing” and said officers don’t know why the suspect fired shots at the building.

The suspect was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Wade said the serial numbers were removed from the suspect’s gun, which is another federal offense.