CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested a man for allegedly shooting into a woman’s home.

Investigators said Shelvionte Farmer turned himself in connection to the shooting that happened on November 14, 2023.

Authorities responded to the shooting near U.S. 61 after 11:30 p.m. Investigators said multiple shots were fired into the victim’s home. The victim was shot once.

Farmer was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Shelvionte Farmer (Courtesy: Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office)

Wil’Bresha Hedrick (Courtesy: Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office)

In connection with this shooting, deputies said Wil’Bresha Hedrick was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Investigators said more arrests could be made.