CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested a man for allegedly shooting into a woman’s home.

Investigators said Shelvionte Farmer turned himself in connection to the shooting that happened on November 14, 2023.

Authorities responded to the shooting near U.S. 61 after 11:30 p.m. Investigators said multiple shots were fired into the victim’s home. The victim was shot once.

Farmer was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

  • Shelvionte Farmer (Courtesy: Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Wil’Bresha Hedrick (Courtesy: Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office)

In connection with this shooting, deputies said Wil’Bresha Hedrick was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Investigators said more arrests could be made.