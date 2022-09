YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said an arrest was made in connection to the death of a woman.

Lavonte Ellington was arrested by Yazoo City police in the Tchula area in connection to the homicide. Ellington was charged with murder.

The woman, 33-year-old Margaret Harris, was found dead inside her Graystone Apartment home last Saturday. However, investigators believe she died a few hours earlier on Friday.

Harris’ cause of death is still pending.