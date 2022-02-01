MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly shooting a man in the face.

Investigators said they received a call on January 24 from Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center about a man being dropped off with a gunshot wound to the neck and face.

The victim was taken to the University Medical Center New Orleans with life-threatening injuries.

On January 31, police arrested 19-year-old Lekindrick Brumfield, of McComb. He was charged with aggravated assault with extreme indifference to life.