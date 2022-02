MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police arrested a man in connection to a January 2022 homicide.

Police said they were dispatched to Lucky’s Quick Stop on Summit Street about a shooting. They determined Marvin Swington had been shot, but he wasn’t at the scene.

Swington was taken to the Southwest Mississippi Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police identified the suspect as David Brent. On February 7, he was arrested and charged with murder.