NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police have arrested and charged a man for kidnapping a woman overnight on Tuesday, April 12.

A BOLO was issued just after 2:00 a.m. for a silver Lexus involved in the kidnapping. Witnesses told police a female was being forced into the vehicle by a male after whispering to them to call police.

During the search, Officer Kerrie Huff spotted the vehicle and enforced a traffic stop. When the female passenger mouthed “help me” to Officer Huff, she was immediately removed from the vehicle.

Cartrell Frye, 22, was detained and transported to the police department.

Frye is currently being held without bond pending indictment.