JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 19-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a terroristic threat on social media related to Wingfield High School’s graduation.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), Capitol police and the Jackson Public School District (JPS) were made aware of the threat on Tuesday, May 31.

With the assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, an arrest was made in the case.

Jacorey Tyrone Mitchell, 19, was charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a felony. His bond has not been set at this time.