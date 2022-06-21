BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man in connection to home burglaries, auto burglaries and vandalism that occurred at multiple residences in May 2022.

Police said the incidents happened on Shelby Circle in Brandon between May 2-17. On Wednesday, June 8, investigators identified the suspect as Malcolm Jamal Spann, 30, of Brandon.

According to police, Spann had been previously arrested on Monday, June 6 for two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance. He now faces an additional two counts of House Burglary, two counts of Auto Burglary, two counts of Auto Theft, and one count of Malicious Mischief.

Spann is currently being held in the Rankin County Jail, and he is scheduled to appear in Brandon Municipal Court on Wednesday, June 22.