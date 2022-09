JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police arrested a man for a business burglary on Wednesday, September 28.

Police said Will Markell Ford, 42, busted out the front window pane of the Food Depot located at 3188 Northside Drive. According to police, Ford was still inside of the business when officers responded on scene.

He was arrested and booked into jail for Business Burglary.

The Jackson Police Department (JPD) asks the public to report any and all suspicious activity to JPD or to Crime Stoppers.