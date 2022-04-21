BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a man after they were notified about a possible stolen vehicle near the Walmart.

Police said they responded to the area on April 19, 2022, and discovered the 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe had been reported stolen.

According to investigators, the driver, Joshua Johnson, ran from the area. Officers later found him hiding behind a pile of concrete at the Walmart.

Johnson has been charged with receiving stolen property and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Hinds County Detention Center.