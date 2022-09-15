JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for rape, sexual battery, armed robbery, armed carjacking, kidnapping and aggravated assault following two separate incidents on Holly Drive in Jackson.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the first incident happened on July 5. He said Umneon Ramone Thomas met with the victim after meeting on the social media app, “Tag.” They met at a vacant apartment on Holly Drive.

After arriving at the location, the victim returned to her car to get something she forgot. At that time, Hearn said Thomas made her drive at gunpoint to a parking lot in the back of a building on St. Richards Drive. He allegedly told the victim to perform oral sex at gunpoint. Afterwards, Hearn said Thomas drove away and left the victim in the parking lot.

Thomas was arrested on Monday, September 12 following a second incident with a victim he met on “Plenty of Fish.”

Hearn said while meeting with the victim, Thomas demanded he perform oral sex at gunpoint. After, Thomas demanded the victim’s purse. He then told the victim to leave. As the victim drove off, Thomas allegedly shot at the victim’s car.

According to Hearn, Thomas was arrested after an off-duty officer saw him shooting at the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.