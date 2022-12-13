FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police arrested a man in connection to a shooting behind the Applebee’s on Lakeland Drive.

Police responded to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim behind the restaurant with two gunshot wounds. Police said managers and staff at the scene identified the suspect and provided his possible location.

Investigators said the suspect, who was identified as Timmy A. Beliew, Jr., of Louisiana, was arrested just after 7:00 p.m. at an apartment complex near Ridgewood Road and Lakeland Drive.

Beliew was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon. He is being held in the Rankin County Jail with no bond.