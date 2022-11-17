CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for shooting at a club in Claiborne County on Saturday, November 12.

Claiborne County deputies responded to a call about shots fired at Club Old Skool on Highway 18 around 1:00 a.m. After arriving on the scene, several witnesses were interviewed. Investigators said the victim was able to identify the suspect.

Deputies were able to determine that the victim was physically assaulted and shot at during the investigation. Cedric Lynch was identified as the suspect and was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lynch was set with a $105,000 bond. His case was bound over to the grand jury.