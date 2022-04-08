NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened at an apartment complex.

Police responded to the Holiday Apartments on Saturday, April 2, 2022 just after 9:00 a.m. They discovered that a fight happened between several individuals, which led to shots being fired.

Investigators identified the suspected shooters, and one was arrested. Corey Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

More arrests are pending.