Man arrested for shooting at Yazoo County apartment complex

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County deputies said a man was arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex.

The Yazoo Herald reported Terrell Ross was charged with aggravated assault and shooting inside an occupied vehicle. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning at Shady Lane Apartments.

Terry Gann, chief deputy with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said investigators believe the shooting was gang-related.

According to Gann, a three-year-old was injured by bullet fragments that were fired into the vehicle. The child’s mother was also inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. She was not injured.