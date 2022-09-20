KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies and Kosciusko police arrested an man for allegedly shooting into a home on Carter Street.

Breezy News reported the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16.

Deputies and police spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis, on Highway 19 North. They arrested 23-year-old Tyre March, of West.

March was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and malicious mischief. His bond was set at $30,000.