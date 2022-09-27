YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police arrested a man who has been on the run for several months.

Fernando Weekly was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and parole violation after officers found him at a home on Mollett Road in Benton.

Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said Weekly had been on the run since May after he allegedly shot a man on Main Street in front of the post office.

The victim was airlifted to a Jackson hospital and has since recovered from his injuries.

“A little squirrel told us where to find him,” Hampton added. “Our task force of six officers hit the home, and there was so way out for him.”

Weekly was under house arrest during the shooting incident last spring. After he allegedly shot the victim in front of the post office, Hampton said Weekly fled the scene and cut off his ankle monitor from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).