VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a man after a stabbing at the Days Inn motel on Warrenton Road.

The stabbing happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 27. Police said the victim, a 33-year-old man, had been slashed in the face with sharp object. He was taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment.

On Saturday, October 28, police said they received information that the suspect was at the WaterView Casino. When officers arrived at the location, they arrested 42-year-old Marshall Wesley Simmons, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, without incident.

Marshall Wesley Simmons (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Simmons was charged with aggravated assault. He appeared in court on Monday, October 30, and his bond was set at $70,000.