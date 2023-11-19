RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother in Rankin County.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, November 19 on Florence-Byram Road just east of Hickory Ridge Road.

Investigators said one man stabbed his brother, who was taken to a local hospital. Rankin County deputies said the suspect initially did not want to talk to investigators.

By the time they were able to get him to respond, investigators said the unidentified man gave up and was arrested. He is being charged with aggravated assault.

Deputies were at the scene for about four hours.

The injured brother has been released from the hospital, according to investigators.