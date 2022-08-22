JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect in connection to the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 33-year-old Corey Lepard was arrested on Friday, August 19 for outstanding warrants on aggravated assault and arson.

After his arrest, Hearn said a detective received information that a stolen Kawasaki motorcycle was on McClure Road. The motorcycle was recovered on Saturday.

During a follow-up regarding the stolen motorcycle, Hearn said the detective was given a statement that Lepard delivered the bike to a garage for repair work and stated that he killed a man for the motorcycle.

On May 26, 73-year-old Herbert McComb was found deceased inside his garage on Raymond Road by a neighbor after being stabbed in the head multiple times. Neighbors told detectives that his neon green Kawasaki motorcycle was missing from the garage.

Hearn said a warrant was prepared for Lepard for capital murder. On Monday, Lepard appeared in court and was denied bond on the capital murder charge.

Hearn said an additional arrest is expected to be made in the case.