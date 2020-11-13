Man arrested for statutory rape in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Vicksburg police arrested a man for statutory rape. Carlos Tremaine Griffin, 35, has been charged with one count of statutory rape in connection to an incident that happened in October 2020.
Police said Griffin appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court. His bond was set at $100,000.
Griffin was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
