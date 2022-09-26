JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man after they said he stole a vehicle from a local dealership.

On Monday, September 26, 36-year-old Jonathan Stiffic was arrested for the theft of a black 2022 Porsche Cayenne taken from the Porsche Dealership of Jackson. Police said Stiffic confessed to taking the vehicle after finding keys inside the car.

Stiffic made his initial appearance in court and received a $15,000 bond and a request for mental evaluation.

Jackson police are advising all dealerships to be cautious in leaving the keys inside vehicles unattended.