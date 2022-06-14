FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police arrested a Terry man in connection to the theft of a Miller welding machine.

Police said they responded to a construction site in the city on Monday, June 6 in regards to the theft. After developing several leads, detectives and Hinds County deputies located the stolen welder at a Terry home.

Once the welder was recovered, detectives said they learned the item had been sold by Russell Cameron Bryant. He was arrested at his home in Terry and charged with grand larceny.

Bryant is currently being held in the Rankin County Jail.