Man arrested for string of crimes in Jackson, including kidnapping and sexual battery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, police of the Jackson Police Department arrested Avery Shontel Bankston for a string of crimes in Jackson.

Police said one victim was sitting in her vehicle at Battlefield Park when she was approached by a man on a bicycle. The suspect brandished a handgun and got inside her vehicle where she was sexually assaulted. The victim was forced to drive around a was able to escape near a gas station on Hwy 49.

The same unknown suspect then entered a house in the 100 block of Williams Avenue where he attempted to force a 71-year-old female to perform a sexual act. Instead, she was robbed at gunpoint.

Investigators said then the suspect forced a 13-year-old female to perform a sexual act.

Bankston was arrested in the 1200 block of University Boulevard while sitting in a stolen vehicle with the weapon on his lap used in all of the crimes.

