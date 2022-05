HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance in Hinds County.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN), along with Homeland Security Investigations, Ridgeland police and Hinds County deputies, conducted arrested Cedrick Earl Evans.

Investigators said they found two kilograms of powder cocaine with a street value of $205,000. They also found $42,420 of U.S. currency.

Cedrick Earl Evans (Courtesy: MBN)

(Courtesy: MBN)

No bond has been set for Evans at this time.