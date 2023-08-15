JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to two homicides.

Captain Abraham Thompson said Darren Thompson, 54, was arrested on Monday, August 14, 2023.

The first homicide happened on Friday, March 3 in the 100 block of Cooper Road, and the second homicide happened on Saturday, June 24 in the 2100 block of Belvedere Drive.

Anyone with any additional information about the homicides can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 (TIPS) or the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.