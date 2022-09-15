JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened at a Valero in Jackson on July 28.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Watts, 27, entered the business with several firearms and took several merchandise without paying.

Watts was denied bond for being a convicted felon on probation while allegedly committing the armed robbery.

Hearn said Watts is also a person of interest in a murder case that happened on Woodville Drive on March 26.

Anyone with information about the murder can call the Jackson Police Department Homicide/Robbery Unit at (601)-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.